Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with several other Bollywood actors and singers is coming with a special song this independence day. The song titled 'Hum Hindustani' will be released on August 13 and has contributions of 15 celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria. Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik and Shabbir Kumar have lent their voices for this phenomenal track.

This is for the first time that these celebrities are coming together to lend their voices to instill a feeling of hope, unity and patriotism. While the song is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta, it also features next-gen stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor and Jannat Zuber. The first motion poster of the song has been released.

Directed by Mr. & Mrs. Films, Hum Hindustani’s music director is Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, lyricist and composer Kashish Kumar and Music Arranger Mohit beatlab. Talking about the song, Priyaank Sharma said, “The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope.”

‘Hum Hindustani’ is all set to launch this Independence Day weekend on 13th August.