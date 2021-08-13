Mumbai: 15 stalwarts including the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer Lata Mangeshkar and others have come together for a patriotic song titled Hum Hindustani. The song has been released and is winning hearts across the country.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Assam Announces Independence Day Gift For Its Govt Employees, to Hike Their DA up to 28%

The song is a beautiful amalgamation of soulful lyrics, a melodious tune and is sung by 15 legendary personalities from the Indian film fraternity and beyond. Right from Lata Mangeshkar to Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor and Jannat Zubair, these phenomenal artists, musicians and industry stalwarts have crooned to the song.

The song promotes unity, a sense of patriotism, hope and faith and it is the first time ever that such legendary personalities have collaborated. The song also carries the much-required message in today's times, of the country, uniting as one and spreading hope for a better tomorrow and faith via the powerful platform of music.

The song is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta. Speaking on the song launch, Padmini Kolhapure, the co-founder of Dhamaka Records says, “It gives me immense pleasure that my son Priyaank along with Paras Mehta is taking the Kolhapure music legacy forward through Dhamaka Records with his first track dedicated to all the frontline warriors across the world in these most trying and challenging times!”

Hum Hindustani’s music director is Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, lyricist and composer Kashish Kumar and Music Arranger Mohit beatlab.