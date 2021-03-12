Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh recently attended a wedding where she performed on the stage on her hit song ‘La La La’. Enjoying her performance, Rohanpreet grooved to the tunes of his wife. The videos from the wedding have been shared by Vindu Dara Singh who was also a part of the wedding. Also Read - Zomato Delivery Man Accused Of Punching Customer Has 4.75 Rating After 5000 Deliveries, Company Says

For the special occasion, Neha looked absolutely stunning in a black ruffle sari, while Rohanpreet was seen sporting a purple velvet suit. The videos of the power-couple have gone crazily viral on social media.

Watch It Here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha is currently seen as a judge on the reality singing show, Indian Idol 12, along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. It’s hosted by her good friend, Aditya Narayan. She has also collaborated with Bigg Boss 14 power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for a music video titled ‘Marjaneya’.

In October last year, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. The wedding was attended by many celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Indian Idol 12 will be going off-air due to dipping TRPs. However, it was just a rumour. Cleaning up the air, judge Himesh Reshammiya had said in an interview, “While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same, your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting March 27. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin.”