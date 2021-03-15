Music composer and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has turned a year older today and his fans and friends from the industry are pouring wishes for him on social media. Among many, singer and Indian Idol 12 judge, Neha Kakkar shared series of pictures with Honey Singh. In the photos, the duo can be seen twinning in black. While in some photos, they appeared on the stage as they performed together and others seemingly on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Goes Down Water Slide On Daughter's Floatie, Leaves Instagram In Splits | Watch Hilarious Video

In the photos, Neha looked gorgeous in a black ruffle-sleeved crop top teamed up with a shimmery black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Honey Singh, on the other hand, complimented Neha in a black t-shirt and matching denim. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jackie Shroff's Durga-Printed Jacket Deserves a Separate Episode of Its Own

She captioned the photos, “Happy Birthday Legend @yoyohoneysingh Long Live Yo Yo Honey Singhhhhh P.S. @sheenz_t May you You two stay Happy Together Always! Much love @_snehasingh & @the_n1kh1l My Outfit by @ritusareen.sweden Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1. (sic)” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jackie Shroff Recreates Popular Chunni Babu-Dev Babu's Train Scene From Devdas

Check Out The Photos Here:

Indian Idol 12 co-judge, Vishal Dadlani, was among the first to comment on the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @yoyohoneysingh! Only upwards, brother!”

Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh dropped hearts in the comment section.

Singer Guru Randhawa also shared a post to wish Honey Singh. Sharing a picture of them both posing together for a camera, he wrote, “Wishing @asliyoyo paji a very happy birthday Waheguru bless you always. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Honey Singh recently released his dance track, Shor Machega, which is also the first song of the upcoming John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer, Mumbai Saga. The film is slated to hit on March 19, 2021.

Honey Singh had shared, “This has been one of my best compositions and I’m excited to collaborate with Hommie (Dilliwala) for this song. We kept the theme of the movie as the essence of our music and wanted to give audiences a song that is catchy and groovy. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta who understood the vision of the song and made it into a great video. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with John and Emraan. Rajeev Surti choreographed some cool moves & I am looking forward to knowing how everyone likes it.”