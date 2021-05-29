Film producer, best known for Indoo Ki Jawani, Ryan Stephan passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 related complications in Goa. The film’s director Abir Sengupta confirmed the news of Ryan’s death to the Indian Express. He said, “Ryan passed away this morning. He was battling Covid-19. He was in Goa, his friends and family are doing arrangements for his funeral.” After contracting the virus, he was admitted to a hospital in Goa where he was being treated for over two weeks. Also Read - Delhi Unlock Process Should Extend to 3-4 Weeks, Traders’ Organisation Urges Kejriwal Govt

He is also known for producing Kajol’s short film, Devi. He was also associated with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the past. Soon after the news of Ryan’s passing surfaced, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolence. Also Read - SP Leader Azam Khan’s Condition Critical, On Oxygen Support: Hospital

Kiara wrote, “Gone too soon” while Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also paid their tribute on Instagram. Also Read - 177 Cases of MIS-C Reported Among Children in Delhi-NCR Amid Raging Pandemic | What we Know so Far

Filmmaker and writer Suparn Varma tweeted, “Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared, “It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN.”

Pooja Batra wrote, “A dawn I will never forget. A candle I will forever keep lit, both inside & outside myself. As a friend, in the wee hours of the morning, decided to call it a night. I can’t get myself to say Adieu. I can’t get myself to type goodbye. He has merely changed rooms, towns, worlds. For which I will eventually discard my earthly preoccupations, don my wings and journey towards, so we can have our great reunion in the sky. I refuse to let the detail of death eclipse his life. For live he did.. And lived WE did.. and loved, laughed, fought & cried.”

He is survived by his mother, who currently stays in Goa.