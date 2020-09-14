Actor Kiara Advani’s feisty Indoo Ki Jawani might have an OTT release as makers reveal the trailer release date of the film. Taking to Instagram, she shared the teaser where she can be seen clad in pink-red ethnic wear and is excited for her date on a dating app. She swipes right and the screen reads, “16th September, it’s a date”. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor All Set to Return to Big Screen With Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Romantic Drama

Sharing the teaser, Kiara wrote, “Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani. (sic) Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Posters: Akshay Kumar Looks Fiery And Amazingly Mysterious in Raghava Lawrence Directorial

Watch the teaser here:



Helmed by Abir Sengupta, the film was supposed to release on June 5 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Speaking about Kiara’s character being from Ghaziabad, the actor worked on her diction and pronunciation. She also did a look test to get the appearance right as well as the mannerism to body language.

A coming of age comedy, the film is about the adventures of Indoo whose right and left on a dating app causes hilarious chaos. The film’s shooting began this year in Lucknow.

Earlier, speaking about her character, Kiara said in a statement, “I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It’s finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she’s endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer.”

With theatre’s still closed, there are speculations that the film will have an OTT release.