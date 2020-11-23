The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani have released the trailer of the film and it seems an out-and-out mainstream love story that has drama, confusion, and comedy too. Starring Kiara Advani in the lead, the film hints at a cross border love story in which an Indian woman gets stuck with a Pakistani man after using a dating app. Now, whether the Pakistan angle is taken just for fun or if there’s a subtext that comprises the film’s hidden storyline is yet to be seen. The trailer seems to be promising an entertaining and funny story though. Also Read - Jug Jug Jiyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's Sizzling Chemistry as 'Happy Husband-Wife' Will Leave You Excited

Along with Kiara in the titular role, Indoo Ki Jawani also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in important roles. This is the first film that’s absolutely riding on Kiara’s shoulders and gives her ample time to prove the mettle of her acting. The makers seem to be put their full trust in the actor and as can be seen in the trailer, she emerges as the winner. However, it will be too soon to talk about her performance in the film. Check out the trailer here: Also Read - Akshay Kumar Reacts to Laxmii Criticism, Says 'I Feel Great, Critics Don't Like my Films'

Indoo Ki Jawaani looks like a fresh story and a breather in the times of the pandemic where the audience definitely needs something light to wrap their heads around. This is also the second film to be hitting the theatres after Suraj Par Mangal Bhari. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film will be releasing on December 11.

