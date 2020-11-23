The trailer of Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal is out and it is not received well by a certain section of netizens. While many applauded Kiara and Aditya’s performance, others called it ‘shameless’ and called it an attack on ‘Hindus’ and a disrespect to the Indian daughters. One user tweeted, “#KiaraAdvani #IndooKiJawani Attack on Hindus again — 1 They came with “Munni Badnaam Huyi” 2 They came with “Sheela ki Jawani” 3 Now They are coming with “Indoo ki Jawani” Why Hindu names ??Are our Daughters not respectable in comparison to others ??” Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: India-Pakistan Love Story For Kiara Advani And Aditya Seal?

Another tweeted, "Thought it will be Regular Bwood Rom-com, but this trailer excited me very much.. Hoping that the movie ends up like this Trailer.. might be a biggest film for @advani_kiara & her career."

Check out the tweets here:

Just watched #IndooKiJawani Trailer … Absolutely Amazing trailer. Kiara’s those cuteness, expression & dialogue. Oh my god 😍, I can’t wait anymore 😍😭

Love You Indoo @advani_kiara#KiaraAdvani#kiara pic.twitter.com/Vy5v7I81r7 — Kiara Advani (@KiaraAdvaniFP) November 23, 2020

Another movie for image makeover of pakistani infiltrators .

Well played bollywood Jehadi communist gang#IndooKiJawani — Educated Literate (@Rationalaatma) November 23, 2020

Don’t you think the trend of image makeover and rewritting history by communist are on full flow.

This time of a pakistani terrorists or infiltrators#IndooKiJawani — Educated Literate (@Rationalaatma) November 23, 2020

@advani_kiara as Indoo is Such a Cutie 😘. After Monica in #GoodNewzz we will get to see her comic side again in #IndooKiJawani .Nd she has totally been d best again as seen in her Funny Dialogues,Expressions everything making it watchable again nd again.Wld b a Treat to watch 😇 pic.twitter.com/u7LwSVwhSE — Kiara Advani Fan Club (@club_kiara) November 23, 2020

Mind blowing 👏entertainment caper delivers its fun that it promises. Looking forward to watch it on big screen!@kiaraaliaadvani #IndooKiJawani https://t.co/efEIgd3YSA — Mubarak Ali Ansari (@Mubarak93336521) November 23, 2020



The trailer shows Indira Gupta aka Indoo, a free-spirited girl from Gaziabad who turns to a dating app to find love on the advice of her best friend Sonal, role essayed by Mallika Dua. Indoo finds the right guy in Samar from Hyderabad, played by Aditya Seal. In a failed attempt to seduce him, she finds out that he is a Pakistani national, which is followed by a news bulletin that informs that suspected Pakistani terrorists infiltrated the city and are hiding. In another scene, Indoo is seen calling Samar an ‘atankvadi(terrorist) and carries a knife to protect herself.

IIndoo Ki Jawani will have a theatrical release on December 11, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment) and is directed by Abir Sengupta.