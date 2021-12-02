Disha Patani trolled: Actor Disha Patani was one of the guests at the special screening of Tadap that took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor joined many Bollywood celebs who arrived to show love and support for actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria who spearhead the film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Bride Sings 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga', Adorable Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch

For the star-studded event, Disha chose to wear a skimpy tan dress that accentuated her stunning frame and definitely fell at par with her fans’ expectations with her appearance. Disha loves to flaunt that hot bod in bodycon outfits that fit right on her curves and this appearance was no different. For the soiree, she chose to go simple and sexy in her tan dress with spaghetti strap detailing, and teamed it up with a tiny bag and heels with fur detailing. The actor further kept her hair natural and middle-parted and posed with a lot of confidence on the red carpet. However, a section of the audience didn’t find her appearance appropriate for the season. Also Read - Not The Groom, This Rajasthani Bride Wore a Sherwani & Rode a Horse To Promote Gender Equality

Many fans were seen commenting about how her dress just defies the winter season and shows that glamour will always beat the season-appropriate fashion. Many celebs like Esha Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Sameera Reddy, Mouni Roy, Genelia D’Souza, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Warda Nadiadwala among others opted for dresses with sleeves or blazers or anything that looked a bit appropriate as per the season. However, Disha went all big at the red carpet and went for a look which was right up her alley, though fans took no time in mocking her for the same. One Instagram user wrote, “Inhe thand nhi lagti kya chahe kitni bhi hot samjhe khud ko लेकिन Thand 😂 (sic),” another user wrote, “Iska dressing sense aj tk samjh nhi aya..(sic).” Check out more comments on this post: Also Read - Tara Sutaria is Drop Dead Gorgeous in Thigh-High Slit Black Gown And Diamond Choker For Tadap Premiere

Tadap saw a gamut of Bollywood celebs showing support for the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son. Salman Khan, Ayush Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Kapoor, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Kajol, Bhushan Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh among others attended the premiere to shower love on Ahan and Tara. The film hits the screens on December 3.