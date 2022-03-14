Mumbai: A lot is being discussed and appreciated about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new place. The duo is reportedly set to enter into their newly built residence in Chembur where the Kapoor family’s old Krishna Raj bungalow was constructed. As per the latest buzz in the media, Ranbir and Alia are expected to get married soon after which they will begin a new life together in the lavish place which will speak of the family traditions as well as of the couple’s love for cinema.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report of 16 Days

A report published in India Today mentioned that Ranbir and Alia have dedicated a special place in the new bungalow to late actor Rishi Kapoor. It is believed that the popular actor wanted Ranbir and Alia to get married soon and therefore, the two have decided to make sure that their new home has his blessings. The new bungalow is going to have a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheatre, amid other modern amenities. The report quoted a source as saying, “From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gives The Perfect OMG Moment in Pink Lehenga Worth Rs 2 Lakh – Hit or Miss?

Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor, has also been giving her suggestions to make sure that the new bungalow speaks volumes of the love and bonding that have been there in the Kapoor family for ages. Both the stars are reportedly done with making their place look lavish and stunning. Also Read - Artist Carves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Portrait on Paneer, Amazes The Internet | Watch

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is expected to hit the screens on July 22 this year. Apart from this, while Ranbir is busy with Shamshera, and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan, Alia is basking in the success of Gangubai Kathaiwadi. Her pipeline of movies include Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR, and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.