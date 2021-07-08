Mumbai: Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 63rd birthday and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and other family members decided to make this day special for her. The hosted a memorable evening which was attended by Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others.Also Read - Dilip Kumar Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor Share Iconic Throwback Photo Featuring Raj Kapoor, Karan Johar Pays Tribute Too

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media sharing a glimpse of the evening. In the picture, Neetu can be been posing with her family members and friends. In another picture, Riddhima can be seen posing with the Kapoor sisters – Kareena and Karishma. Also Read - Karan Johar Reunites With Jaya Bachchan And Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi Joins in - Full Cast Details

In another Instagram post, Riddhima shared a picture of herself with her mom Neetu and brother Ranbir. “Me & mine! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much ♥️,” she captioned the picture. Several fans and friends including ace-Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra took to the comment section of Riddhima’s post showering love. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani First Look Out: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Come Together For Karan Johar's Directorial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Alia Bhatt is usually seen in all gatherings and family pictures of the Kapoor family. Earlier in June, Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir also attended Alia Bhatt’s grandfather’s 93rd birthday. The pictures of the same were widely shared on social media. Apart from this, Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of her ‘world’ as she shared an adorable family picture featuring son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. In the photo shared on Instagram, Neetu, Alia, and Riddhima can be seen sitting at a table while Ranbir and Samara stood behind them as they all posed for the camera.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.