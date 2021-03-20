Actor-producer Harman Baweja is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing and pictures surfaced the social media in no time. The pre-wedding ceremony was attended by producer Raj Kundra, actors Aamir Ali ad Ashish Chowdhry on Friday night. Raj Kundra took to his Instagram stories to express his excitement about Harman’s wedding. His first story was from the flight as he and his friends took off for Harman’s wedding. He wrote, “And off we go…Hanman ki shaadi #finally.” Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik meets Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge along with Harman Baweja in London! This Picture Depicts Major Squad Goals

Another story showed Harman and his close ones dancing to a Bollywood track. The last story had the couple, Harman’s sister Rowena and their friends posing for a click. Also Read - Wait! Is that Harman Baweja? Check out the actor's shocking transformation



While the groom wore a simple black kurta, Sasha looked gorgeous in maroon lehenga choli. Aamir Ali also posted a story where one can see a placard with ‘Welcome. Sasha Harman’ written along with caricatures of the couple drawn on it. The placards were carried by people at the airport while receiving the couple’s guest.

In December last year, Harman and Sasha got engaged in Chandigarh. Rowen Baweja announced the news when she posted a picture of a couple on Instagram, welcoming Sasha into the family. She wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #roka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja. (sic)”

Sasha is a wellness coach and Harman appeared in films such as Love Story 2050, What’s Your Raashee among others.