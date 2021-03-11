Inside Taapsee Pannu's New House - Brass Artifacts, Folk Paintings, And 'Pind Ki Khushboo'

Actor Taapsee Pannu’s brand new house is finally ready to host the guests. The actor took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her house and its stunning decor. The photo that she shared showed her wearing a white saree while using a remote and facing a wall with a traditionally-designed curtain on it. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu’s Parents Reaction On I-T Raid: 'We Ask Each Other Are You Fine?'

Calling her house the 'Pannu Pind', Taapsee mentioned that she was struggling to make it ready for everyone since last year because of the pandemic, however, now it's ready and she's going to throw a house-warming party soon. "It's been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck."

Several friends and colleagues of Taapsee took to the comment section to write congratulatory messages and asking her for more details about the party. Priyanshu Painyuli wrote, “Arey finally 👏 congratulations 🥳 toh kab hai phir house warming party? 🕺🏻” while Angad Bedi made a Delhi joke and wrote, “Please also keep the pannu travels bus ready for pick up. Shakti nagar to and fro @taapsee 😂”.

Earlier last year, Taapsee had made a beautiful post about buying her first house in Mumbai and spending days and nights to make it her home. She shared the picture of her blue door and mentioned how she loves it so much. We can’t wait to see more happy pictures of Taapsee and her gang from the house-warming party soon!