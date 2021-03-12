Actor Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are currently on a vacation together. Mrs Funnybones drew the attention of her fans with her latest quirky post featuring the Khiladi of Bollywood. Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures that depict ‘couples on Instagram vs reality. In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing happily while in the second picture, she could be seen smothering Akshay. The best part of the second picture is their expressions. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Dances With a Transgender Woman in a Lovely Gesture on Her Parents' Anniversary - Watch Video

She captioned the post, “Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces 🙂 #SmileOkPlease.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Makes a Super Romantic Post For Ranbir Kapoor as he Gets Quarantined After COVID-19

As soon as she dropped the post, Sikandar Kher asked in the comments, “Are you beating him up regularly?” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Struggles to Change Clothes Inside Her Car, Posts a Picture on Instagram

Check Out The Post Here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are holidaying at a beach-clad location. Akshay too shared a picture with wife Twinkle and wrote, “Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are married for over 20 years and the couple starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They are blessed with 18-year-old son Aarav and 8-year-old daughter Nitara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif. He also has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has an impressive pipeline of films including Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, is a celebrated columnist and author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Mrs Funnybones. She is an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. She also runs a digital content company named Tweak India.