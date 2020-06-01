Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away in Mumbai on June 1. The popular music composer was also one of the most loved men in the Hindi film and music industry. His death came as a shock to both his industry colleagues and the fans who took to Twitter to express grief and offer condolences to his family. The music composer died at the age of 42 due to a kidney-related ailment. It is believed that he was also tested positive for COVID-19. Here are some important facts that you should know about Wajid Khan, the man who will always be remembered for his songs and that hearty laugh.

1. Wajid Khan belonged to the family of legends how had been practising music for decades. His father, Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, was a known Tabla player and a music arranger who had worked with various other celebrated musicians in the film industry.

2. Wajid Khan's grandfather Ustad Abdul Latif Khan was a Padma Shri awardee, a musician and an instrumentalist. He was known for his proficiency in Sarangi and continuing the lineage of music in the family. Wajid belonged to the family of musicians in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

3. Wajid Khan, and his brother Sajid Khan, entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya (1998). It is believed that the duo was given an opportunity to compose music for the first time in the industry by Salman. The film released in 1998 and became a hit with its music topping the chartbusters. There was no looking back for Sajid-Wajid then. They went on to compose music for many Salman starrer including Hello Brother (1999), Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Wanted (2009), Veer (2010), and the Dabangg-series among others.

4. Not many know that Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan also wrote the lyrics of one of the most popular songs picturised on Salman Khan – Hata Saawan Ki Ghata, from Hello Brother, along with composing it.

5. The title tracks of Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6 were composed by Wajid Khan-Sajid Khan.

6. Wajid and his brother had also composed the popular theme song of Indian Premiere League 4 (IPL 4). The song was titled ‘Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka‘. Wajid sang the title track.

7. Wajid’s first and last composed song in the industry was for Salman Khan. His relationship with the actor and his family is considered unparalleled. Sajid-Wajid are one of the most loved people in Salman’s family and were highly respected for their skills. His last composed song remains Bhai Bhai for Salman that the actor used as a special song in the times of the coronavirus.

May his soul rest in peace!