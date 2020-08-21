The popular and adventurous show, Into The Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls will feature Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, in the forthcoming episode of the show. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the teaser of the episode where he can be seen divulging himself into adventurous activities in the midst of the jungle with Bear. He captioned, “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @beargrylls @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin. (sic)” Also Read - Lights, Camera, Mask On: Akshay Kumar Gives First Clap For BellBottom- Watch Video

Akshay is excited about the adventure with Bear Grylls. He is known to do his stunts by himself in the films and is even trained in martial artist, an expert in physical strength. Even at the age of 52, he can give a run to youths in terms of performing stunts. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore For Assam Flood Relief

Bear Grylls also shared the teaser and wrote, “Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN. (sic)” Also Read - Bas Behne Deti Hai 100% Return! Akshay Kumar Announces Aanand L Rai's Rakshabandhan

Watch the teaser here:



As per the sources, the shoot of the much-anticipated episode was completed in January in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Akshay will also be seen promoting a cause in the episode.

Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also adventured in the forest with Bear into the wild forest range.

The show Into The Wild is inspired by Bear Grylls erstwhile popular show Man vs Wild.