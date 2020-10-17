Actor Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his two kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan in the last night’s match between his team KKR and Mumbai Indians. In one of the crucial matches from IPL 2020, SRK and his kids were seen having a lot of fun on Friday. While Kolkata Knight Riders lost the IPL match to Mumbai Indians last night, the fans got to see many cute pictures of Suhana Khan who was totally expressive during the match. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Denies Claim of Going Through Skin-Lightening or brightening Surgery After Powerful Post

Several fan clubs of Suhana have been sharing various pictures of their favourite star just expressing her different moods during the match that took place on Friday night. In one picture, Suhana is seen putting her hands on her face to show disbelief, in another picture, she is seen just randomly gazing on the field knowing that her team was not performing well. Check out these posts shared by the fans of Suhana and SRK on social media: Also Read - Suhana Khan FINALLY Gives Back To The Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' For Her Skin Tone, Vouches To End Colourism

Suhana has been studying acting in the US. She’s an aspiring actor and is likely to make her career in the Hindi film industry someday. However, the fact that she’s the daughter of one of the most famous and most loved people in the country makes her quite popular among the audience. Suhana is often trolled for her appearance and in a post recently, she addressed these trolls and raised her voice against discrimination on the basis of skin colour.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”