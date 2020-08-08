IPS Vinay Tiwari was ‘forcefully quarantined’ by the BMC when he reached Mumbai to lead the team investigating the abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On Friday, he was made to leave the city as the case got transferred to the CBI and Bihar Police personnel returned to the state. Before Tiwari moved out of the city, he gave a strong statement against the BMC and the Maharashtra police. He said that by ‘quarantining’ him, the BMC actually attempted to ‘quarantine’ the investigation. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Property Details Out: Family Has 2 Registered Flats Bought Before She Started Dating Sushant Singh Rajput

"It is not me, but the Sushant Singh Rajput probe that was quarantined," he said.

Released from quarantine by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after six days and directed to leave Mumbai before Saturday (August 8) as per the COVID-19 protocols, Tiwari interacted briefly with the media before his departure. "The Maharashtra government did not isolate me, but quarantined the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said.

He claimed that this attitude of the Maharashtra government has had an opposite effect on Sushant’s suicide case. Tiwari added that he was not informed by any BMC official personally that he could walk free from quarantine. “The BMC merely sent me a message and I am proceeding to Patna accordingly,” he said.

In a late-night order on Thursday, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner P. Velrasu permitted Tiwari to be relieved from home quarantine. The development came after the Bihar Police wrote to the BMC on Thursday saying Tiwari should be released from quarantine to facilitate his return to his home state to resume his duties.

The Bihar Police also pointed out that he was no longer required in Mumbai and his arrival period was within seven days. An IPS officer of 2015 batch, Tiwari had arrived here from Patna on August 2 to probe the case related to Bollywood actor Sushant’s death.

However, as per the COVID-19 protocols, he was shunted to home quarantine at the SRPF Guest House in Goregaon, even as Bihar Police cried foul although the BMC said that it was merely following the due procedures.

Earlier, a Bihar Police team which had come to Mumbai and launched its own investigation into Sushant’s case also left on Thursday after the matter was handed over by the Centre to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

