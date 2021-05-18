Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently hosted an interactive session with her Instagram family saying that she doesn’t know what to do with herself. In the Questions And Answers format, Ira took to Instagram stories share her pictures, and asked her Instafam, “I’m not sure what to do with myself. You?” However, she grabbed attention with her response to a fan who called her Aamir Khan’s son. It appears from Ira’s reply that the 24-year-old does not have a problem with being called her as ‘Aamir Khan’s son’ but surely has an issue with gender-defining terms. Also Read - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Young Aamir Khan Sticks Film's Poster on Autos in Old Video | Watch

She replied saying, “I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?” Also Read - Ira Khan Opens Up About Suffering Slip Disc at 19, Says 'I Cry in Gym, Can't Get Off Chair'

Check It Out Here:

Meanwhile, Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikare, who is a fitness trainer, also appeared in one of the posts on Instagram stories. When a user asked her to keep herself busy with workout sessions, she said, “Don’t remind him.” Also Read - Viral Video: Anushka Sharma Auditions For Aamir Khan Starrer 3 Idiots | Watch Here

Ira Khan often trends on social media for her videos where she usually speaks about struggling with mental health issues. Last year, she revealed that she had been battling depression for over four years. In the 6 minutes 36-second video, she said, “I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life threats. That is not how my depression manifests.”

She also wrote, “Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know….There are lots of parts to me. This is a conflict between the two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burnouts are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burnouts. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing – not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance…Because working also brings me joy.”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is not interested in acting. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea and has garnered a lot of appreciation for the same.