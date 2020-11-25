Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is rumoured to be dating her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. As per the report, the couple became close with each other during the lockdown and is now believed to be inseparable. From the past six months, she is dating Nupur. The reports also suggest that they have holidayed with each other at Aamir Khan’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. If reports are to be believed, they celebrated all the festivals together with their close friends. Ira even introduced him to her mother Reena Dutta. The sources also revealed that they are pretty serious about each other. Also Read - 'Breathe With Me'! Farhan Khan, Shibani Dandekar's Loved-Up Underwater Pictures Are Full of Romance

Check Out Their Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Who is Nupur Shikharae:

He is the founder of Fitnessism, a fitness expert, and a consultant all rolled into one. He is also a personal trainer to India’s first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for a decade now and actor Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan’s Past Relationship And Work:

Earlier, Ira has been vocal about her relationship with Mishaal Kripalani on social media ever since they began dating. But unfortunately, after two years of togetherness, they drifted apart. Ira kept herself busy by trying her hands in direction. She even created an impression in the industry by her directorial debut with theatre play called Euripides Medea.