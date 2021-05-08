Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opened up about suffering a slipped disc at the age of 19 in a new video she shared on her 23rd birthday. She said that the slipped disc restricted her movement. She said that she cry in the gym because she feels she is unable to move the wayshe used to and it bothers her. She further said that she ‘can’t get off a chair’. Also Read - Viral Video: Anushka Sharma Auditions For Aamir Khan Starrer 3 Idiots | Watch Here

In the video, Ira said, "I don't know how to start and I don't feel like, so I am just going to do it and go for it. I feel fat and now I am using the word fat like people do when they don't really think about what they are saying and they just say words. Because I don't actually mean fat. What I feel is heavy. I can tell that I have put on weight but that is different from feeling heavy. I haven't done any physical exercise consistently for more than a month in over four years, maybe more. I got a slipped disc at 19 and I am now 23. Today, I turn 23."

She further added, "I am still so far away from where I used to be. I cry in the gym not because I feel fat but because I feel unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me. I used to jump off the bed when I was a kid, I used to hold the railing and half-cartwheel over it, never just normally get off the bed. And now, I can't get off a chair. I have to hype myself up, I have to pump myself with adrenaline to convince myself to stand up from a chair. Who thinks about standing up from a chair? I do and it has been bothering me and I have done nothing about it. It's entirely my fault. I let go so much."

She said that she eats junk food, convincing herself that she will burn off the calories but she does not. Now, she wants to take one-month fitness challenge. She said, “I still, in my head, think that I am a fit person so I eat a bunch of crap, thinking, ‘Oh, I’ll work it off’, but I don’t anymore. And so yes, the added fat and weight has increased and affected my feeling of heaviness. Obviously, it plays a part in it. But I really want to be able to move and use my body the way I used to be able to.”

Fitness trainer and Ira’s boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, will help her go through the challenge. “I am starting a one-month challenge which will progressively increase if I manage to complete it. I am going to be working out 25 minutes a day. Popeye (Nupur) is going to be curating those 25 minutes and I am holding myself accountable by having to tell you guys every day about my workout. It’s going to be five days of workout and two days of stretching and abs, so I will be doing physical activity every day for 25 minutes. It is only 25 minutes, so I have no excuse to not do it”, she explained.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is not interested in acting. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea and has garnered a lot of appreciation for the same.