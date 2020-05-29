It’s been one month since actor Irrfan Khan left us for his heavenly abode. For those who got the opportunity to know him, he was a fine human being who entertained millions with his solid acting skills and always extended a helping hand towards the needy. Remembering the actor now, one of his close friends and neighbour from Jaipur, Ziaullah, spoke to Pinkvilla and recalled the mighty generous man that Irrfan was. He revealed how the late actor always believed in doing charity silently and made sure that no news about the same came out in the media. Ziaullah said Irrfan had also donated for the patients of COVID-19 but warned everyone against talking about it. Also Read - FIR Against KRK Aka Kamaal R Khan For Derogatory Tweets Over Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan’s Death

He said, “With the coronavirus situation we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people. His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped. As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn’t know what the left hand has given. For him, it was more important that people feel relieved.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan Lived in a Rented Flat, Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals a Heartfelt Trivia About Making Haasil With Late Actor

Ziaullah reminisced the time when Irrfan used to rush to his house in Jaipur around January 14 to take part in the kite-flying ritual. He said the late actor used to love flying kites since childhood and even when he would be busy shooting for the films, he used to come for the day and fly kites with others. “When he was a kid, he used to keep those kites next to his bed when he used to sleep. Whenever he used to come, it used to add positive energy to the colony,” Ziaullah said. Also Read - Vishal Bharadwaj Honours His Friend Irrfan Khan With a Screenplay That Breaks Heart Into Pieces

The man went on to talk about Irrfan’s humility. He said the late actor never showed any starry tantrum and whenever he used to visit his home, he would talk to people and try to know about their problems. Ziaullah added that the late actor got devastated after his mother’s death. He said he was very close to his mother. “He was very attached to his mother. He would rush home whenever he was informed of his ammi (mother’s) health. He would visit if it is for a short period, but his arrival to meet his mother was indubitable,” he said.

Irrfan’s mother passed away four days before him. The late actor was suffering from the neuroendocrine tumour for over a year and was being treated for the same in New York. He had returned to India after shooting for his last film Angrezi Medium. Irrfan passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on April 29.