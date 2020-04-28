Actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The actor’s spokesperson issued an official statement revealing that Irrfan is admitted to the ICU and is under doctor’s observation. The statement mentioned that the popular star has been receiving all the love and prayers in his fight against cancer and he needs the same again. Here’s what the official statement read: Also Read - Irrfan Khan Hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai Due to Colon Infection

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon.” (sic) Also Read - Irrfan Khan Attends Mother's Funeral Through Video Conferencing, Read on

Irrfan is being treated for cancer in New York for over a year now. The actor started feeling well and even shot for his film Angrezi Medium in London and India while his treatment was still going on. It was on Saturday that his mother, Sayeeda Begum, passed away due to age-related ailments. However, considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, he couldn’t attend the funeral and paid his last respect through video conferencing. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Mother Sayeeda Begum Passes Away at 95, Actor Unable to Fly Back to India

Irrfan is one of the most loved and widely respected actors in the country. He has put India on the world map with his acting skills and got featured in many mainstream movies in the West. Irrfan’s spirit to fight cancer and his love for his craft has been inspirational. Even in his interviews and social media posts, the actor has set a solid example of an unbeatable attitude in life.

Here’s wishing him a quick recovery!