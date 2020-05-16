It’s been over 15 days since actor Irrfan Khan left us for his heavenly abode but his memories and works stay. For the late actor’s friends and family members, each day is full of memories. On Friday late evening, one of his close friends in the industry – director Tigmanshu Dhulia wrote a heartfelt tweet in the memory of the late actor. Dhulia, who directed Irrfan in the National Award-winning film Paan Singh Tomar and Haasil reminisced the time when the actor used to live in a rented flat. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Reaction to Son's Love Bite on The Neck Will Win Your Heart

On May 15, Friday, Haasil completed 17 years and that’s what prompted Dhulia to remember his dear friend. He talked about the day when both he and Irrfan brainstormed for hours to come up with the film’s title. His tweet read, “I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend.” (sic) Also Read - Trending News Today May 11, 2020: 'He Was Our Guardian Angel': Maharashtra Villagers Name Locality After Irrfan Khan to Pay Tribute

I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Another Throwback Video of Late Actor Playing With Cat — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 15, 2020

Haasil was Irrfan’s first collaboration with Dhulia. Later, when the two again teamed up for Paan Singh Tomar, they went on to garner immense appreciation. The film got Irrfan his first National Award that also actually upset him because in his acceptance speech later, the late actor had said he thought that his performance in Haasil would get him a National Award. Irrfan said his journey towards finally bagging a National Award was ‘full of disappointments.’

The actor, whose last on-screen appearance was Homi Adajania-directed Angrezi Medium, passed away on April 29 in Mumbai. He had been battling cancer for nearly two years. It was last year during the shooting of Angrezi Medium that Irrfan had returned to India. Recently, one of his other good friends in the industry – director Vishal Bhardwaj paid a tribute to him by writing a screenplay in his memory, explaining how he stood at the edge of Irrfan’s graveyard while looking at him for the one last time in the life.