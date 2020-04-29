Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai on April 29. The Angrezi Medium actor was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where he took his last breath. The actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was undergoing treatment in London for 2 years. After recovering partially, he returned to India in February and his last film Angrezi Medium was released soon after. Also Read - 'Gone Too Soon': Twitter in Shock & Despair As Irrfan Khan Dies At 54 in Mumbai

One of the finest actors in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan will always be remembered for his flawless performances and effortless acting which made him a true actor in every way. Indian cinema will never be the same again and Irrfan will always be remembered for his phenomenal performances.

Here are Irrfan Khan's unforgettable performances:

Paan Singh Tomar- In the film, he played the role of national athlete Paan Singh Tomar who later started a revolt against the government. His performance in the biopic was extraordinary. Irrfan recieved National Film Award for Best Actor and a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Maqbool: The crime drama marked Irrfan Khan’s big journey in Bollywood as after his impressive and powerful performance in the movie, Irrfan was established as a brilliant actor. This is perhaps one of his best performances.

The Lunchbox: Irrfan was so real in this ‘unique’ romantic movie that every time one looks at him in the film, they have to believe that was a terrific actor Irrfan is and how effortlessly is he carrying out his role. Irrfan proved his versatility with his film.

Talvar: The perfect wit, natural acting, and above all, Irrfan getting in the skin of the character so perfectly that it is difficult to believe that you are watching a film, Irrfan Khan nailed his role in this crime drama where he played the role of a CBI officer.

Madaari: Irrfan plays the role of a man who kidnaps a child after his son passes away in an accident caused by the corruption in the government authorities. The way he got emotions out while playing his character was remarkable and his strong performance will leave you stunned for hours.