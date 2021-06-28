Mumbai: A day after announcing his new project with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, late actor Irrfan Khan‘s son Babil Khan declared that he has dropped out of the Westminster university to focus on acting. In a big note on social media posted on Monday morning, Babil mentioned that he wants to ‘give it all to acting’ as of now and that’s the reason he has quit his studies and left the university. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Did Not Want To Belong To This World, Reveals Son Babil Khan in Long Emotional Post

Babil shared a few photos of himself holding the camera at work. He thanked all his friends at the university for making him feel at home in London. The caption on his post read, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic)"

Babil has already shot for her first film – A Netflix drama titled Qala. The film, produced by Anushka Sharma, also features Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in important roles. He is currently filming the new project with Sircar the details of which have been kept under the wraps.

Earlier, while accepting an award on the behalf of his late father at a popular Bollywood awards ceremony, Babil mentioned that he was going to try his best to make his father proud and take his legacy forward. The young actor held the trophy in his hand as tears flowed from his eyes when he remembered his late father on the stage and vowed to make the industry a better place for the artistes.