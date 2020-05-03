Late actor Irrfan Khan‘s elder son Babil took to Instagram to share some throwback photos on Saturday night. The black-and-white photos of the actor were taken when he was still a student at Delhi’s National School of Drama. Two photos show the celebrated actor on stage in the middle of his play while in another photo, he is seen wearing round glasses and lighting a cigarette. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death, Answers Why Losing Younger Celeb Feels More Tragic Than Losing an Elder

Irrfan's family has been putting a brave face in front of his fans who are grieving the actor's death from the last four days. In most social media posts, people have expressed how Irrfan's demise seems like a personal loss and we have lost a jewel of Indian cinema who can't be replaced.

Earlier, Irrfan's younger son Ayaan also made a heartbreaking post on Instagram and shared a throwback photo of his late father giving him a bike ride while he was still a kid. The photo spoke volumes of the father-son bond.

Irrfan died on Wednesday, April 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was hospitalised due to colon infection and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Later, in an emotional note to his fans, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons wrote about keeping a smile on face and remember Irrfan by adding liveliness to life. The statement also mentioned how Irrfan always asked his sons to live their lives to the fullest and not let their minds control them. Sutapa described her marriage with Irrfan as a union and mentioned that Irrfan spoiled her in all these years. She said Irrfan’s fans are his family and they should stay strong to let him rest in peace.