Mumbai: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar kept a strong face when the news of the actor's death circulated around. In an official statement, she asked the actor's fans to celebrate his legacy by doing good deeds and by living their lives to the fullest. However, in her latest interview with a daily, she recalled the time when she felt absolutely vulnerable and was in no position to look strong anymore.

Sutapa said she felt as if Irrfan was around. She talked to Times of India about the time she went to attend a family wedding in Rajasthan recently and cried there for almost a week inconsolably. Sutapa mentioned that the place in Rajasthan still holds that connection with Irrfan. Adding that she gets 'hints of him being around, Sutapa mentioned, "And when I went there, I just cried and cried. I cried uncontrollably for days… for seven-eight days. 24/7 I cried. I'm not sure why… One, I think, my children were not there with me, I had gone alone – I didn't have to be strong. And secondly, I don't know what happened, maybe it's the place and he was there since it's Rajasthan. I think it still holds that connection and it's very strange, you know, I do get hints of him being around."

In one of Irrfan's last interviews during the release of Angrezi Medium, he had mentioned that he wanted to live for his wife now. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror on March 2020, the actor had expressed a deep sense of gratitude for his wife. He said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

Irrfan passed away on April 29 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for over two years. He will always be missed!