Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, and wife Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screen of his film Paan Singh Tomar at the International Film Festival of India, 2021 that's taking place in Goa currently. This was for the first time that the family came out for an official event after the actor lost his battle to cancer last year. The event gave a tribute to the late actor and Sutapa thanked IFFI for giving her 'the closure'.

In a moving speech, the video of which is going viral on social media currently, Sutapa is seen telling all how this day takes her back to all the conversations she had with a young Irrfan when they were still in their theatre days. She says that this is for the first time she has come out of her house after Irrfan's demise and she believes that IFFI has given her the closure she needed. With her son Babil standing next to her, Sutapa says:

"I remember Irrfan had dreams in his eyes. It's a special moment because it's an honour and privilege to be given a tribute. I'm happy to be here, this is the first time I've come out of home. But one needs closures to walk ahead, and IFFI is a closure."

Babil, who keeps sharing never-seen-before pictures of his father on Instagram, also posted the same clip and other photos from the event with a caption that read, “I was raised by two legends, not one.”

After his death in April last year, Irrfan’s wife put up a strong face and started remembering him in various social media posts. Sutapa also wrote a note for all the fans, asking them to remember Irrfan by performing good deeds. Known for his performances in films like Hindi Medium, Maqbool, 7Khoon Maaf, Angrezi Medium among many others, the actor was one of the most loved and respected faces in the country and all across the world.