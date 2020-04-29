Actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and breathed his last on Wednesday morning (April 29) in Mumbai. On Tuesday (April 28), he was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to colon infection. Ever since the news of the actor being hsopitalised did rounds on the internet, his spokesperson keep giving fans his update about his health. The Angrezi Medium’s star former manager Manpreet Bacchhar had posted series of tweets praying for his recovery which also tells us about his brave fight during the last few hours before his demise. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Piku co-star Deepika Padukone Shares Black Screen, Broken Heart to Pay Tribute to The Actor

Manpreet Bacchhar tweeted on April 28 at 8:50 pm, 'Prayers' followed by another tweet at 1:18 am on April 29, which reads, "Be good at your job, just be sensitive about it !! Dont become a vulture … dont make life miserable for others please !! #stoptherumours." (sic) During this time, Irrfan Khan's spokesperson also issued a statement about assumptions being made about his death. The statement reads, "It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so."

Be good at your job, just be sensitive about it !! Dont become a vulture … dont make life miserable for others please !! #stoptherumours — Manpreet Bacchhar (@Manbach12) April 28, 2020

On April 29, at 8:37 am, she tweeted, “Hopeful we are ….. a fighter he is.” (sic)

Hopeful we are ….. a fighter he is ❤ — Manpreet Bacchhar (@Manbach12) April 29, 2020



This was the last tweet of hope from Manpreet and then came the news of the demise of the actor. The last tweet reads, “I am indebted to @irrfank for life !! There is no one and never will be like him. My guru, my mentor, my father figure for life !! Thank you for everything Folded handsFolded hands You shall be missed forever.” (sic)

I am indebted to @irrfank for life !! There is no one and never will be like him. My guru, my mentor, my father figure for life !! Thank you for everything 🙏🙏 You shall be missed forever ❤ — Manpreet Bacchhar (@Manbach12) April 29, 2020

The actor’s last rites were held in Mumbai’s Versova burial ground, at 3 pm on Wednesday.