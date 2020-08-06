Late actor Irrfan Khan‘s son Babil Khan once again remembered his father with a special post on social media. He shared a set of few photos that gave a glimpse into the late actor’s room at their Madh island house. The pictures show a beautiful room with white curtains, a wall covered with a bookshelf, a few family photographs, and a corner of the room carrying what looks like a camera mounted on a tripod. Other posts show a pile of scripts, a few posters of Irrfan’s films like Billu and Paan Singh Tomar, a whiteboard filled with comments, and much more. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil on Being Called Anti-National After His Viral Post: I am Raised as a Man Without Religion

Babil shared a lovely caption along with the pictures that talked about an important lesson of acting that his father had taught him. He also revealed that this is the house where Irrfan used to do most of his work. “Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child,” Babil recalled. Check out the posts here: Also Read - You Have Gone so Far Away! Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Throwback Picture of The Actor With Wife Sutapa Sikdar

View this post on Instagram Memories at that house by the beach. Part II. A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:50pm PDT

Babil has been using Instagram to express his mind lately. He recently commented upon the festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Eid, and even though he drew a lot of criticism online, Babil kept his stance and maintained that he never intended to hurt anyone with his opinions. He also took the trolling heads on and replied to those who called him anti-national. “All of this hate for misplacing Raksha Bandhan and Eid, you missed my point: I am talking about a mindset that is developing which is of a divide between our people. I am trying to speak up against the divide, not when Raksha Bandhan and Eid is. I’m just trying to tell you that l love you, no matter where you come from or what religion or what your past has been, love you because you are human,” he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Replying to a man who accused him of spreading ‘hate towards Hindus’, Babil said that he has been raised without any religion. He said that his father was a Muslim and his mother is a Hindu and he was ‘raised as a man without any religion.’