Irrfan Khan's Piku co-star Deepika Padukone has paid her condolence to the national award winning actor in the most powerful manner. Taking to social media, she simply posted a black screen accompanied with a broken heart and wrote actor's name as a hashtag. She captioned it, "💔 #irrfankhan." (sic)

The Angrezi Medium actor passed away on Wednesday morning (April 29) in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to neuroneuroendocrine tumour at 53. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (April 28) after he suffered from colon infection but his health deteriorated and he stopped responding to medicines.

As per the reports, the actor stopped responding to the medicine at around 1 am last night and that is when the plug was pulled off.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram 💔 #irrfankhan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:51am PDT



Talking about Piku, Irrfan played the role of a romantic hero, who was a unsophisticated taxi owner who reluctantly drives Piku and her father from New Delhi to Kolkata. He fell in love with Piku during the journey.

Deepika and Irrfan were supposed to reunite for Vishal Bhardwaj’s film based on Mumbai underworld. After he was diagnosed with cancerous tumour, Vishal announced in a tweet that the project has been postponed until he returns fit as a winner. However, that was never meant to be.

The actor last rites were held in Mumbai’s Versova burial ground, at 3 pm on Wednesday. An official statement from his spokesperson reads, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong in this loss”.

The actor is known for his work in international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.