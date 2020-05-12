Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he was a doting father to sons Babil and Ayan and a husband to his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Now, an old interview of the actor is going viral on the internet where he spoke about his relationship with his sons. In the video, he narrated an incident where he found a love bite on one of his son’s neck and when he confronted him about the same, his son told him that it is a rash and not a love bite. However, the late actor congratulated his son. Also Read - Trending News Today May 11, 2020: 'He Was Our Guardian Angel': Maharashtra Villagers Name Locality After Irrfan Khan to Pay Tribute



He also revealed that he was quite open and transparent with his kids. In another interview, he revealed that he took tips from his son Babil on the sets of his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Talking about the same, he said that they both talk about the relationships without any hesitation or embarrassment even if it is sexual. He added, “Every parent finds hard to communicate with their children as they have a mind of their own. Kids these days are exposed to many things so it’s better to have a friendly relationship with children.”

Meanwhile, his sons Babil keep sharing his endearing pictures on social media. Earlier, he shared ‘his hidden gem’ from the family vacation diaries features his mother and father Irrfan Khan. He captioned it, “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day.” (sic)

Babil also shared a couple of videos where Irrfan can be seen taking a refreshing swim while in another clip, he was seen gulping pani puris with a happy smile on his face.



In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away on April 29 at the age of 53. Irrfan Khan's last words were, "She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas".