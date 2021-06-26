Mumbai: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s directorial alongside Triptii Dimri. Currently, he is busy shooting for his debut film but the actor feels emotional since his late father Irrfan Khan couldn’t witness his big break. Ever since he started shooting for his debut film, the aspiring actor keeps sharing pictures from the set leaving fans excited to watch him on the big screen. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Did Not Want To Belong To This World, Reveals Son Babil Khan in Long Emotional Post

A few days back, Babil had posted a picture featuring his mother, Sutapa Sikdar in the background. On Saturday, he shared a couple of photos from the set and wrote, "Honoured to work with you legends (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)."

The film’s producer Ronnie Lahiri also shared an emotional post and captioned it, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, and now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is it?” Earlier, Ronnie had produced Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer Piku.

Ronnie even told ETimes, “It was a very emotional moment for us today. But Babil was selected for the film based on the auditions he gave for the role.”

When asked if he sees a reflection of Irrfan in Bail, he said, “Of course it is in his genes but Babil’s energy is different, he is young and the innocence he has is amazing. We will make a formal announcement in a month’s time.”

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. He was battling with a neuroendocrine tumour and was diagnosed with a colon infection. He will be seen one more time on the big screen with the film, Song of The Scorpions, which will soon get a release date.