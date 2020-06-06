Actor Irrfan Khan was a rain lover and his family misses him during the first Mumbai rains. Sharing a delightful note, his son Babil revealed that ‘he had a strange understanding of rain’. He beautifully said in the post ‘he could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language’. Sharing a picture of the Angrezi Medium star, he can be seen sitting in a desert, in front of the camel. Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdat Misses Late Actor Amid Mumbai Rains, Says ‘Between The Two Realms We Have, It's Connecting us’

In a poetic note, he captioned it, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him." (sic)

Take a look at the post here:



Earlier, his wife Sutapa shared a throwback picture from a holiday at a picturesque location. Remembering late husband during the Mumbai rains, she wrote, “Thank you soooo much I hear you …yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.” In the photo, Irrfan can be seen peeping from a patch of glass as he enjoys himself in the lake.



A month after the demise of Irrfan, his wife Sutapa wrote a heartbreaking note. It reads, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm.” (sic)



Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 after been hospitalised due to colon infection. He battled with a neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years.