One of the greatest ambassadors of Indian cinema Irrfan Khan has left us too soon on April 29 after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. His fans and family feel the presence of the 54-year-old till now. Irrfan has left behind a hole that no one will ever quite fill. However, to cherish his fans, Irrfan's eldest son Babil Khan has been sharing unseen happy pictures and videos of his late father on social media. Recently Babil took to Instagram to share throwback picture and a video of the Angrezi Medium actor playing and cuddling a cat at his house.

In the monochrome pic, Irrfan is seen sitting on a sofa, placing the cat on his lap. Going by the video, shot by Irrfan himself, the cat is licking his finger.

Have a look:



There were many emotional comments poured in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “You will be in our hearts forever”. Another one wrote, “Thankyou very much for sharing his pictures❤️”.

A few days ago, actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share an old video of her with Irrfan. Deepika worked with Irrfan in Shoojit Sircar‘s Piku and has not been able to come to terms with the news of his demise. The video shows a happy and healthy Irrfan playing badminton with his-co-star.

The actor passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. Throughout his life, he worked in some of the most loved and acclaimed films in Hindi cinema such as Life of Pi, A Mighty Heart, Pan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox, Qarib Qarib Single to name a few.