Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared throwback memories from a family vacation and revealed that the actor always used to play a funny prank on the family. He further revealed that he would always record videos when his family was posing for pictures and his son Ayaan Khan was the last one to understood the prank. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia.” Also Read - Babil Khan Shares Painful Poem With Loved-up Throwback Photo of Irrfan Khan-Sutapa Sikdar

On Diwali, Babil shared a smiling photograph of his father and wrote: “I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.” Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. His son Babil keeps his memories alive by sharing stories about the late actor and photographs of him on social media.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan’s final film, “Angrezi Medium” released on March 14, and the comedy drama is incidentally Bollywood’s last new release in the theatres.