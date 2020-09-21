Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has come forward in support of the director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh. In a powerful and strong-worded post, Babil said it was a ‘shame’ that MeToo movement was being ‘misused in such a malignant manner. He went on to praise the director and credit him as the ‘person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry’. Also Read - Richa Chadha Sends Legal Notice To Payal Ghosh Over Anurag Kashyap MeToo Controversy, Latter Refuses To Accept It

His post reads, "It's a shame that an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry. We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a 'truth', and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve. The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful."



Meanwhile, Payal has claimed that Anurag ‘forced himself’ on her and ‘tried to sexually assault’ her. She told ANI, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

However, Anurag Kashyap denied all allegations and his lawyer’s statement reads, “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest.”

Apart from Babil, Anurag has received support from Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill, Richa Chadha, Surveen Chawla, Tisca Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.