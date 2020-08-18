Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on Monday. He was 50. Kamat was battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years. The filmmaker directed Irrfan Khan’s Madaari which also marked late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar’s debut as a producer. Sutapa spoke to ETimes and remembered Nishikant. She shared that he had a simplicity of a rooted man and she will always remember him for his straightforwardness for his hard work. Also Read - What is Liver Cirrhosis, The Chronic Disease That Nishikant Kamat Was Suffering From?

She was quoted as saying, "Madaari' will always be remembered by me not only because it's my first film as a producer but it being a project which we connected personally. Ironically two common men who shone because of their talent, made a film about a common man setting yourself do an extraordinary deed. Nishi will be in my heart always for his straightforwardness for his hard work and warmth… He had a simplicity of a rooted man. I will always remember him."

Speaking about 2020, she said, "It's been a horrendous year globally, personally, and I am yet to come in terms with Irrfan's flying away from us. I am still hiding away celebrating him alone."

Apart from Madaari, Nishikant and Irrfan collaborated for Mumbai Meri Jaan.

Meanwhile, AIG Hospital confirmed the news of his death in an official statement that reads, “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July, 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from hepatologists, gastroenterologists, pulmonologists and intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hours he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans.”