Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil remember the actor as they bid goodbye to the year 2020. Taking to social media, they posted unseen pictures and videos of the Angrezi Medium actor with heartfelt notes. While Sutapa wrote, “It’s so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there. last year this day next to me, gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!! Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!” Also Read - Multiple Car Collisions Due to Dense Fog on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, Several Injured

In one of the pictures, Irrfan can be seen sitting on the bed as he is busy working with a hammer in his hand. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Celebrate New Year Together in Ranthambore

Babil, on the other hand, shared, “On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!” In the photo, the father-son duo can be seen sleeping on the bed while in another picture, they can be seen sharing laughter and a conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)



A few days back, his last film, The Song of Scorpions, was announced that is all set to release this year. It also had its premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017. However, the film did not have a theatrical release yet and now, it will be releasing next year, however, the dates are not yet confirmed. Irrfan, in the film, played a camel trader.

The late actor returned to Mumbai after his surgery and treatment in London. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection. He breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29.