Actor Irrfan Khan‘s younger son shared a throwback picture from his childhood days on Instagram while mourning the death of his father who passed away on April 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. Ayaan took to social media in the wee hours of Friday and uploaded a picture of Irrfan giving him a bike ride while he was still a kid. The picture shows the warmth of the father-son bond and speaks volumes of the grave loss to the family. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death, Answers Why Losing Younger Celeb Feels More Tragic Than Losing an Elder

The next picture that Ayaan posted shows Irrfan walking with him on a footpath all hale and hearty. The picture seems to have been taken in London where Irrfan was taking treatment for cancer. The caption on the post revealed just how Irrfan’s family is trying to put a brave face in front of all. It read, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise.” (sic) Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares an Old Video of His Father Enjoying Pani Puri, Video Will Bring Smile

Earlier on Friday, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar released an official statement from the entire family asking the actor’s fans to stay strong and remember the actor with a smile. In the long emotional note, Sutapa wrote, “… ours was not a marriage, it was a union. She further wrote “I see my little family, in a boar, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’ but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them;

Babil: Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe

Ayaan: Learn to control your mind and to net let it control you.” (sic)