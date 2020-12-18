Singer Neha Kakkar sent the internet into a tizzy after she posted a picture of herself along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh where can be seen embracing her baby bump. Although, the singer did not officially announce that she was pregnant but she captioned the aww-dorable picture, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar,” (Take care) with a heart emoji. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Does Naagin Dance, Sizzles in Yellow Lehenga in 'Teri Bhabhi' Song From Coolie No. 1

Singer-Husband Rohanpreet Singh reacted to Neha’s picture by commenting, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now, I’ll have to take more care of you Nehuuu)” Also Read - Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Normalise Sexual Harassment in Song Laced With Sexist Lyrics

The couple has not yet clarified if the picture is for a song or if it’s from an ad shoot. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Romantic Video From Her Honeymoon Suite in Dubai as She Wishes Rohanpreet Singh on Their One Month Anniversary

Check out Neha’s Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Husband Rohanpreet too posted the same picture with a similar caption. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement with the news and congratulatory messages started pouring in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)



Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, Neha recently revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that she met Rohanpreet first time on the sets of her song Nehu Da Vyah and decided to marry him instantly.