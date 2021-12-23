Ranveer Singh at 83 screening: Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought the glam to the red carpet on Wednesday evening as they posed together at the special screening of their latest film – 83. Dressed in black, while Deepika looked stunning, Ranveer complemented his wife in a white suit. The two looked at each other, shared a warm hug and laughed their hearts out at the red carpet. Check out their pictures and videos from the event that are now going viral on social media:Also Read - Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

While the duo looked good and carried on with the theme of the film, something about Ranveer’s style impressed the audience, especially those who have been following his fashionable appearances for a long time. The actor’s white look got a lot of thumbs up from the fans who are used to seeing him dressed in a quirky fashion – sometimes rocking the most unusual prints, oversized outfits with weird colour combinations and unique styling. One user wrote, “Aaj shi kapro me dikhe Ranveer Singh😍😍 (sic),” while another commented, “Isss ranveer bhaiya alright??? He’s wearing a normal suittt WHYY😩😩 (sic).” Check out the video here for more comments:

Ranveer and Deepika play a couple in Kabir Khan’s 83. While the actor plays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife, Romi Dev, in the film. The two were joined by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Vaani Kapoor Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda, Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar, Saqib Salim, Neha Dhupia, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ayan Mukerji among others.

83, which is set to hit the screens on December 24, has already received massive good word-of-mouth. The film has been deemed an emotional masterpiece and is expected to entertain the audience by leaving them with nostalgia.