A new WhatsApp chat in the Sushant Singh Rajput case allegedly proves that the late actor's family members knew about his health condition. Now, the same viral chat was shared by actor Swara Bhasker who cited it to talk in support of Rhea Chakraborty, SSR's girlfriend at the time of his death who has been accused of abetting his alleged suicide.

The alleged chat shows SSR's sister Nitu asking his former manager Shruti Modi about the prescription written by SSR's doctor. This fails the family's claims about Rhea hiding SSR's diagnosis and his treatment.

Swara wrote, "Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed?" (sic)

Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed? https://t.co/qFWDuEw6B2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 30, 2020

As per the chat accessed by India Today, Shruti shared the prescriptions with Nitu while the latter even asked for the contact of SSR’s psychotherapist Susan Walker.

Shruti’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi talked to the news channel in an interview and claimed that SSR’s sister also attended the parties where substance abuse was done. He claimed that Sohail, along with Keshav used to coordinate with Ayush Sharma and Anandi, SSR’s friends, and all of them used to have substance abuse together. “There were many parties at Rajput’s residence which were attended by his sisters also where substance abuse was done,” he said.