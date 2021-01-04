The new couple in Bollywood – Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night as they returned from their quick New Year vacay to the Maldives. The young stars were followed by the paparazzi as they exited the airport late at night. Both of them flaunted a gorgeous tan and looked totally happy. Dressed in casual white outfits, Ananya and Ishaan made a cute couple and their chemistry was visible in the photos and videos from the airport. Also Read - Ananya Panday Stuns in a Floral Bikini as She Welcomes 2021 With Ishaan Khatter in The Maldives

In a video that’s now going viral on social media, Ishaan is seen behaving protective of Ananya. As they walk towards her car, Ishaan holds Ananya from the waist in the parking area. The photos and videos that capture the same moment are now a hit among the fans of these young stars. The news of their bonding has anyway come as a surprise for the fans. Check out this video: Also Read - Ananya Panday Looks Glamorous in New Photos as She Welcomes New Year in The Maldives With Ishaan Khatter

The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan dating each other first did the rounds when the two were spotted making a combined entry at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas bash in December. After that, they surprised all by spending New Year in the Maldives. While they took to Instagram to share many stunning pictures of themselves, they didn’t share any picture posing together.

Ishaan and Ananya were seen in Khaali Peeli recently. While the film wasn’t appreciated much, their chemistry impressed some viewers, and seems like there’s definitely more to their on-screen chemistry than what meets the eye. What do you think of their pairing?