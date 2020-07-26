Actor Ishaan Khatter debuted in the industry in the year 2018. However, his identity still pretty much revolves around being Shahid Kapoor‘s brother. The actor is now gearing up for his BBC series A Suitable Boy which will also be releasing on Netflix. The two-film-old actor recently talked about being labelled as Shahid’s brother despite making a place for himself in the audience’s hearts. In an interview with news agency IANS, he said that he understands the entire discourse but he doesn’t mind ‘being recognised as his (Shahid’s) brother.’ Also Read - Netizens Flood Internet With Nepotism Jokes And Memes on Ishaan Khatter After Phone Bhoot Announcement

After debuting with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan made a mainstream foray with Dhadak. He has got two films in the pipeline – Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and recently announced PhoneBhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan added that he has got to learn a lot from his brother and he feels that he’s fortunate he could always have someone to share his experiences with and guide him in the industry. “I do not feel irked by the fact that I am often recognised as his brother. I came into the public eye at a young age of 15 and have been associated with him since then. That image has lived longer than the independent actor that I am now,” he said. Also Read - Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Team up For Horror Comedy- Know Details

The actor also said that he has grown up discussing films and other aspects of the Hindi cinema with his brother and got to learn the passion for films from him. Ishaan mentioned that his brother is focused and operates from a ‘certain value system’ and all that has just been inspiring. “Initially, I would always be discussing with him his choices of films and his roles, just to get a perspective and learn. It’s because of the fact that we are passionate about the same thing, I find myself very fortunate to go up to him, sit with him and learn from his experiences. I have learned a plethora of things from him. He has a lot of strong qualities that I really look up to and really admire. He has held up to a certain value system that has made him the person he is today. He is focused,” he explained. Also Read - A Suitable Boy Trailer: Mira Nair's Adaptation of Vikram Seth's Book Looks Delightful, Watch Out For Tabu!

