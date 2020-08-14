Ishaan Khatter is two films old in the industry and good film offers are raining on the actor already. After his impressive performance in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan bagged Mira Nair’s web-series An Unsuitable Boy that is now streaming on BBC. Now, the actor has announced a new project. The Dhadak star will be seen playing the role of war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, participated in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The title of the film is Pippa and it’s being directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon. Also Read - Ishaan Khatter Says He's Not 'Irked' About Being Recognised as Shahid Kapoor's Brother

Ishaan announced the film on Instagram on Friday and expressed his excitement. He wrote, “It’s an incredible honour to step into the shoes of #BrigadierBalramSinghMehta. As we are about to celebrate the spirit of independence, the team is coming together for a visual celebration of love, humanity and India in #Pippa!” (sic) Also Read - Netizens Flood Internet With Nepotism Jokes And Memes on Ishaan Khatter After Phone Bhoot Announcement

Pippa is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala while it’s written by Ravinder Randhawa, Ranmay Mohan, and Menon. The story is based on the book titled The Burning Chaffees which was written by Brigadier Mehta. The title of the film, which appears fascinating, has been kept after the name of the Russian war tank formally known as PT-76 that was used in the battle.

Talking about the film and how he plans to helm it, the director told Mid-Day, “Pippa is a war film, but it also has an emotional core celebrating the triumph of love and humanity. The fact that there is going to be some never-seen-before tank war action is extremely thrilling to me as a filmmaker, but it’s the heroism and patriotism displayed by the young and strapping Brigadier Mehta, despite all that he was going through in his family, that really connected with me when Siddharth shared this story.”

It’s slated to hit the screens next year. Meanwhile, Ishaan is currently busy with his two upcoming films – Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday, and PhoneBhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.