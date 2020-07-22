Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh had tested positive for COVID-19 and she was admitted to the hospital. Actor, who is home-quarantining herself, opened up about her battle with the coronavirus and said that it was a sheer bad luck that even after staying home and taking all precautions for five months, she got infected. She further stated that she has started valuing life more and urged people to not hide the disease. She revealed that she had put up a brave face in front of her parents but broke down into tears in front of her girl gang. Also Read - Bugger Hasn't Spared Me! Ishqbaaaz Actor Shrenu Parikh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

Speaking with ETimes TV, she said that she is recovering and her critical part was done while she was in the hospital. She was quoted as saying, “I thought I have spent five months at home and now I should step out and do something. I was bored, I went for this shoot for half day and ended up getting infected. So, it was sheer bad luck that despite of being so careful I got infected and there are a lot of people who think nothing will happen to them, I have seen this kind of attitude in people. But sorry this infection can kill you and kill others too.”



She also spoke to Pinkvilla and opened about her battle with the virus and said, “It was a long process. I realised after I was diagnosed with two-three symptoms because initially, I thought this might be normal flu and that there is no chance of me getting infected. I thought it was only basic cold which I get and will settle down in three days but it didn’t. I had a cold, cough, weakness and fever, and then I lost smell. That was the turning point and I realised that it could be Coronavirus. My first step was to get tested in spite of my family thinking otherwise, they thought I was being negative but then I tested COVID-19 positive.”

“I think it is the fear of getting it, that’s why psychologically I was very weak. I thought that now that I have it, what if I gave it to my family. Thankfully I did not meet anyone. But all of that was going in my head that how did I get it? I took so much care about it. Did anyone lie to me or cheat me and if they did, then it was heartbreaking because you should not lie to people in such a situation. A lot of things were playing in my head, your brain tells you ‘tu bimaar hai’ but I would tell myself I have to brave this”, she further added.