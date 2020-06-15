Director Shekhar Kapur, who has signed Sushant Singh Rajput for his film Paani, mourned his death and revealed that he used to cry on his shoulder. He further states that he knew the stories of people who let him down. He concludes by saying that what happened to him is their karma and not his. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty Reach Hospital, Will Attend Last Rites of The Actor

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.” (sic) Also Read - Did Sushant Singh Rajput Send Rhea Chakraborty Back Home Before Committing Suicide?

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sapna Bhavnani, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Dwivedi Slam Bollywood For Not Lending Helping Hand — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

His tweet has raised many eyebrows and has left his fans speculating as to what ‘people’ is he mentioning to and who has let him down.

One user wrote, “Speak up Sir. The least you could do for the departed Soul. Your voice will give courage to the other Victims. If you don’t Speak today , tomorrow you will regreat for another “Sushant”.

“Hiding a truth is same as telling a lie , be open honest, and reveal everything . If you have to hide you should not be talking about it. A young beautiful talented & academically acclaimed life has ended make an effort to stop recurrence ! Folded hands #SushantSinghRajput”, another tweeted.

Speak up Sir. The least you could do for the departed Soul. Your voice will give courage to the other Victims. If you don’t Speak today , tomorrow you will regreat for another “Sushant”. — Karm Yogi (@KarmYogi_) June 15, 2020

This is the comment of SSR on a post by fan…. bollywood destroyed him systematically….. pic.twitter.com/hDPYiFUi9B — Thedecent1 (@Thedecentone3) June 15, 2020

At that time uh should also raise your voice for right things now giving clarifications!This is the industry where they mock behind their backs so called do gossip like typical aunties.

Lv kangana, that lady raised her voice towards nepotism nt being star kids but value talents. — @Sonal14909689 (@Sonal149096891) June 15, 2020

Received via WA. Any clue Sir? pic.twitter.com/cmo5r8DJAV — AskHole (@CheekyWazzock) June 15, 2020



Shekhar and Sushant collaborated for ambitious project Paani which was shelved in 2015 after Yah Raj Films backed out as the producers. In 2016, he tweeted, “Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I’ve never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did.”

Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I’ve never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 20, 2016



Sushant committed suicide after suffering from depression. He has been receiving treatment for the last six months. His last rites will be performed today. Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, his father KK Singh, sisters, and other family members have reached the funeral ground where the actor’s last rites will be performed.