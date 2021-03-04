The Income Tax department on Thursday opened up on the IT raids being held at Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s residence and his partners who now-shuttered Phantom Films. The IT department said that it has found discrepancy and manipulation of income during their searches at various places. They even revealed that there was a huge suppression of income compared to the actual box office collections. Also Read - IT Raid Row: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap To Be Interrogated at Pune Hotel Today

Further, giving details about the searches, the officials said that the production house staff was not able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore. They said that it found evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of Phantom Films amongst a few directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs 350 crore. They even revealed that the evidence of cash receipts by the leading actresses of around Rs 5 crore has also been recovered. The officials said that further investigation is on. Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

The searches conducted by IT department were a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and was carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday. The properties linked with Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwann Talent management. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Supports 'Warrior' Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap in Tweets After I-T Raids

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.

Meanwhile, an IT department official related to the probe wishing anonymity said that the tax department will summon them for questioning after scrutinising the documents recovered during the searches in the coming days.